Dijak Suffers Broken Finger at WWE NXT Vengeance Day (Photo)

WWE NXT Vengeance Day show on Peacock began with a bang.

In a match praised by many fans on social media, Wes Lee defeated Dijak to retain the NXT North American Championship. Unfortunately, Dijak appears to have a broken finger.

Dijak posted a photo of his injured finger after the match. The injury may not keep him from appearing on television, but it appears that he will require surgery.

Click here for NXT Vengeance Day results.

You can check out Dijak’s post below: