Dijakovic Reportedly Not Wrestling On Raw Tonight

As noted earlier today, NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic teased on Twitter that he may be the one to challenge new WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews on tonight’s RAW episode. Dijakovic is scheduled for a call-up to the main roster to work RAW soon.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Dijakovic will not be wrestling during tonight’s RAW episode on the USA Network. While Dijakovic isn’t wrestling on tonight’s taped show, the report noted that he is one of the talents appearing in the crowd as “fans” and that could lead to some sort of angle for his debut. It’s also possible that a Dijakovic vignette airs to hype up his official red brand arrival, as WWE did with Matt Riddle during Friday’s SmackDown on FOX.