Dominik Dijakovic Teases Call Up On Tonight’s WWE RAW

Could we see WWE NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic make his official RAW debut on tonight’s taped show? As we’ve noted, Dijakovic is currently scheduled to be called up from NXT to the main roster soon, reportedly for a spot on the red brand roster. Dijakovic fueled speculation on his RAW arrival by posting a photo of the WWE United States Title belt, which is currently held by Apollo Crews.

Crews is set to defend his title on tonight’s RAW against an unknown opponent of his choosing. He just won the title from Andrade on last week’s RAW. There’s no word yet on if Dijakovic was the one to catch Crews’ first title defense at the RAW tapings, but stay tuned as we will have live RAW coverage at 8pm ET tonight. You can see Dijakovic’s teaser tweet below, along with a related tweet from Crews: