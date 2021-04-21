Director James Gunn Comments On John Cena Peacemaker Ornament

Hallmark will be releasing several DC Comics-related Christmas ornaments this year, and one features veteran WWE Superstar John Cena as his Peacemaker character. The $19.99 ornament will be released on October 2. You can see a few photos below.

It’s likely that there will be loads of similar Suicide Squad and Peacemaker merchandise released in the coming months. Director James Gunn joked about the ornament when a fan brought it to his attention on Twitter. “Nothing says Christmas like a guy who kills for the sake of Peace,” he said of the ornament, which shows Cena throwing a punch instead of carrying his gun.

Gunn has previously said Cena’s Peacemaker character is “incredibly over the top.” The character is a soldier and superhero who loves peace so much he’s willing to kill for it. This will be a starring role for Cena, and the first live action incarnation of the character. The Peacemaker HBO Max series is currently filming in Vancouver, and is scheduled to wrap in June. The series is scheduled to premiere in January 2022, and will feature 8 episodes. The Suicide Squad movie is scheduled to be released on August 6 of this year.

Below are the official product details for the ornament, along with photos from Hallmark:

A huge, hulking specimen with muscles on his muscles, Peacemaker is a world-class marksman. He’s more than willing to fight, and even start a war, but of course it’s all in the name of keeping the peace. This Christmas tree ornament features the iconic Super-Villain in a dynamic pose, perfect for fans of the new film “The Suicide Squad.” * Artist crafted by Robert Hurlburt, this Keepsake Ornament comes pre-packaged in a box for easy gift giving, preservation and storage. Dated 2021 in copyright. * Plastic Christmas tree ornament measures 1.61″ W x 3.97″ H x 4.14″ D.