Dirty Dango (Fandango) Makes Impact Debut at Bound for Glory

Fandango, now known as Dirty Dango, made his debut and accepted Brian Myers’s open challenge for the Impact Digital Media Championship.

Myers submitted Dango with a Roster Cut finisher. It is unknown if this will be Dango’s only appearance or if additional appearances are planned. In May, Dango announced his intention to say “goodbye forever” to the wrestling industry.

WWE released Dango last year as a result of budget cuts.

You can watch highlights from Dango’s debut below: