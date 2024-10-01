“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio Toilet Paper Now Available At WWE Shop

The official website of WWE Shop recently added a very unique and interesting merchandise for sale. According to the listing, the company is now selling a roll of “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio toilet paper for the amount of $12.99.

You can check out the official description of the product below:

“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio has used some nasty tactics to get one over on his former “Mami” Rhea Ripley, so give him the same treatment with this Dominik Mysterio toilet paper. This bathroom necessity features the face of Rey Mysterio’s ungrateful son printed on it, so you know exactly what to do with that mug.”