“Dirty Motel” Vignette Airs on Impact for Arrival of Former WWE Star

Killer Kelly is returning to Impact Wrestling.

Thursday night’s post-Against All Odds episode of Impact featured a “dirty motel” vignette in anticipation of Kelly’s forthcoming return. Although Kelly’s comeback date is not yet known, she might show up for the Derby City Rumble TV tapings that will take place next Friday and Saturday.

The full “coming soon” teaser may be seen below.

On the November 24, 2020 episode of Impact, Kelly made her debut and lost to Kimber Lee. In the tournament to determine the first Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, which aired on December 1 of that year, she later paired up with Renee Michelle and lost against Jazz and the current Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace.

Kelly was hired by WWE to work the 2018 WWE UK Title Tournament events after working all around the world for a few years. She then competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, where she lost to Meiko Satomura—currently the WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion—in the opening round. On the October 24, 2018 episode, Kelly officially debuted for NXT UK by losing to Dakota Kai. On the NXT UK brand, she wrestled in 13 matches, and often went lengthy periods of time without working any matches. On the broadcast airing on December 5, 2019, she lost to Toni Storm in her final NXT UK match. In January 2020, she was then released from her contract. Kelly has since worked for Impact, PROGRESS, and other companies.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.