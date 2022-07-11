Discovery Asked for AEW Gimmick Match to Tie in With Shark Week

Warner Bros. Discovery asked AEW to help promote this year’s Shark Week.

For the July 20th episode of Dynamite, AEW has scheduled a barbed wire deathmatch between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston. To prevent them from interfering with the match, the Jericho Appreciation Society will be enclosed in a shark cage above the ring.

On today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about the crossover and mentioned that Warner Bros. Discovery, which was formed after WarnerMedia and Discovery combined earlier this year, wanted to perform a match with a Shark Week theme.

They came up with the shark cage idea because you can’t have live sharks surrounding the ring or toss someone into a shark pool.

Meltzer said, “So we’re going to have a bloodbath on TV, well they do that. The shark thing, I guess, is the gimmick having to do with Shark Week. Discovery asked them to do a tie-in, and so they came up with a match to do a tie-in in. That’s a week from Wednesday.”

Shark Week begins July 24 on Discovery+ and will feature several shark-related documentaries. The annual programming block first premiered in 1988.