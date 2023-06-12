Disney Reportedly Interested In Rights To WWE Programming

As PWMania.com previously reported, the exclusive negotiating window between WWE and FOX/NBCUniversal has expired, which means that WWE can now speak with other entities while continuing to negotiate with their current partners.

The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported today that Amazon is in talks with WWE about adding live pro wrestling to their schedule alongside NFL Thursday Night Football.

According to the report, Disney is interested in putting WWE programming on FX. Endeavor’s relationship with Disney/ESPN may be instrumental in securing a deal with FX. A move to FX would be ideal because it would prevent WWE programming from being disrupted by other live sports. However, because ESPN is owned by Disney, this could pave the way for more with the network, such as live specials. Weekly live programming on ESPN appears unlikely because WWE would be pre-empted for live sports for many weeks of the year.

It is important to remember that we are still a long way from a deal, and industry experts believe that NBCU and FOX are the frontrunners to keep WWE programming.

WWE’s contract with NBCUniversal (USA Network) and FOX expires in 2024.