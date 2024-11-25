Disney’s “Moana 2” Starring The Rock Premieres This Week

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is predicted to score a massive hit with Disney’s “Moana 2” animated feature, which will be released later this week.

Moana 2 is set to be released in the United States on November 27, 2024. The Rock is also producing a live-action rendition of “Moana” for a July 2026 release. Both films follow the huge hit “Moana” in 2016.

The film is directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino. Auli’i Cravalho and Rock star play Moana and Maui.

The film features returning cast members Rachel House as Tala, Temuera Morrison as Chief Tui, Nicole Scherzinger as Sina, Hualālai Chung, David Fane, and Rose Matafeo as Moni, Kele, and Loto.

According to the plot, Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui three years later for an enormous new adventure with a crew of unexpected mariners. After receiving an unexpected call from her navigational ancestors, Moana must travel to the vast seas of Oceania and into perilous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike any she has ever experienced. Check out the trailer below.