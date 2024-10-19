Disney’s “Moana 2” Starring The Rock Set To Score Big In Its First Week

With the release of Disney’s animated film “Moana 2,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is likely to have a huge hit on his hands.

Moana 2 is set to be released in the United States on November 27, 2024. The Rock is also producing a live-action adaptation of “Moana” for a July 2026 release. Both films follow the smash hit “Moana” in 2016.

The film is directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino. Auli’i Cravalho and Rock star play Moana and Maui.

According to Deadline, the film is expected to gross more than $100 million in its first week, with $75 million to $82 million coming from Friday through Sunday. The first film made $687.2 million worldwide.

The film features returning cast members Rachel House as Tala, Temuera Morrison as Chief Tui, Nicole Scherzinger as Sina, Hualālai Chung, David Fane, and Rose Matafeo as Moni, Kele, and Loto.

The plot states that “Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

Check out the trailer below: