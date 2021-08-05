Dixie Carter Appears On ROH Women’s Division Wednesday Broadcast

Former TNA President Dixie Carter has made her first appearance for Ring of Honor. Dixie opened last night’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday broadcast on YouTube, delivering a brief message to put over the women’s division and send good luck to the participants in the ROH Women’s Title Tournament.

She said-

“Hey there, it’s Dixie Carter, former President of Impact Wrestling. One of the greatest things about my time in wrestling was getting to spend it with the incredibly talented women that wrestled for us every week. Nothing made me prouder than to see them shine in the main event, carry their own pay-per-view or be the highest-rated segment on television, which they often were. And today, women’s wrestling has never been better or stronger. So to all the ladies competing in the Ring of Honor Women’s Championship Tournament, I just wanted to say congratulations and good luck.”

Carter last appeared on Impact programming in early 2016 before the company was sold to Anthem. She appeared on the WWE 24 special for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in 2017, and often makes social media comments about various wrestlers, but she has been away from the business for the most part since 2016.

You can see the full ROH Women’s Division Wednesday broadcast below-