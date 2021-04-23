Dixie Carter’s House Saved From Fire

Former TNA President Dixie Carter took to social media late last night to thank the Nashville Fire department for putting out a fire at her home.

Dixie’s home in Nashville apparently caught fire while the family was away. She thanked a Good Samaritan who called 911 when they saw flames coming from the home.

“Thanks to @NashvilleFire, & a Good Samaritan that called them when she saw flames, for saving our home tonight. Stations 20, 8, 17, 13, 27 & 16 B Shift, you guys ROCK! Eternally grateful. [folded hands emoji] [purple heart emoji],” she wrote with a video of fire engines outside of her house.

