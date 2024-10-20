DIY Address Their Upcoming Match With The Motor City Machine Guns

Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) defeat The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) and Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince) in a WWE Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Triple Threat Qualifying Match to move on to next week’s #1 Contender’s Match for The Bloodline’s tag team titles, where they will be battling Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin).

Gargano and Ciampa appeared on the latest edition of the SmackDown Lowdown to talk about a number of topics, including their upcoming matchuup with the Motor City Machine Guns.

Gargano said, “Everyone in WWE is new to the Motor City machine guns. We are not. This is a match we have wanted for a very, very long time. We have known the Motor City Machine Guns for a long, long time. Alex Shelley, for me personally, has been like a big brother in me throughout my whole career. They revolutionized tag team wrestling. They did. I’m just being honest with you.”

Ciampa added:

“They revolutionized it, but here’s the thing: Right place, wrong time. Ten years ago, the Motor City Machine Guns. They would be the uncrowned kings of this division. But today, if you’re listening, Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, the uncrowned kings of the tag team division are us, #DIY. See you next week. Whatever it takes.“

You can check out Gargano and Ciampa’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)