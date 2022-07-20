DJ Valentino Khan Announced for WWE SummerSlam Musical Performance

DJ Valentino Khan is making a comeback on the WWE stage.

As shown in the video below, Khan was called by SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan. Khan is then given an invitation by the champion to perform at SummerSlam later this month.

Khan will be appearing for the third time in the WWE. He performed at WrestleMania 38’s first and second nights as well as SummerSlam 2021.

On Saturday, July 30, WWE SummerSlam will be broadcast live from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

You can check out the video of Khan and Morgan below: