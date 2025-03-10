D’Lo Brown Says He’ll Only Enter WWE Hall Of Fame If Droz Goes In With Him

WWE veteran D’Lo Brown spoke with Conrad Thompson on The False Finish on various topics, including how he would only go into the WWE Hall of Fame if the late Darren Drozdov (former WWE star Droz) could go into the Hall of Fame with him.

Brown said, “I have never, ever — this part, I’ve never said ever anywhere. You’ve got a breaking, new exclusive here. If I am ever fortunate enough to go into the WWE Hall of Fame, I am only going in if Darren can go in with me.”

