Doc Gallows, EC3 and Others Hype Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Doc Gallows tweeted the following today, promoting The Good Brothers vs. Reno Scum that will take place on tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling:

– Eddie Edwards tweeted the following, hyping his World Championship match with Trey Miguel during tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling:

– Deonna Purrazzo also tweeted the following, hyping tonight’s Impact Wrestling broadcast:

– EC3 tweeted the following, hyping his “Narrative” gimmick continuing:

– And finally, Katie Forbes tweeted the following, revealing that her new website will be launching during tonight’s Impact Wrestling broadcast:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR