Doc Gallows On Impact Wrestling Opening The Forbidden Door, More

Doc Gallows joined Karl Anderson in appearing on this week’s “Battleground Podcast” to promote Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion pay-per-view event. Here are the highlights from Gallows:

Wrestling The Briscoes:

“It felt like a moment. It felt like something people will remember,” Gallows said. “You know, it’s a benchmark to what we’re doing and what’s going on with a lot of these other companies right now. That was our third match with the Briscoes, once in Ring of Honor, once in New Japan, and once in Impact. So, kind of a rubber match and we hit that Magic Killer, but professionally I’ve always admired them.”

“They’re buddies of ours. They’re great, hard hitting professional wrestlers. So anytime we get to mix it up with them, I think it’s great, and I think it’s a big coup for Impact Wrestling. We have them coming in for these television tapings.”

Impact Wrestling being the first promotion to open The Forbidden Door:

“I think that it kind of started in Impact Wrestling. If anybody remembers, the first people who walked through were the Good Brothers. We showed up on AEW. We shocked everybody, and from there, stuff started taking off, which is very cool,” Gallows said.

“Now you look at Impact, we’ve had people from every promotion in and out. We got New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV now that immediately follows Impact Wrestling. So if you’re a fan at all like I am, I sit there and that’s a wrestling block for me. So it’s a great time to be a fan as well.”