Doc Gallows Provides Update On NJPW Talks

Doc Gallows confirmed in an interview with Wrestling Inc that he has agreed to terms on a new deal with NJPW, but hasn’t signed yet. Karl Anderson is also expected to be brought in. They have a separate deal with Impact Wrestling. Here is what he had to say:

“We have agreed to terms; I guess that would be the best way to put it. But there’s no way to put a schedule together or no way to truly put pen to paper because right now there’s one flight a week to Japan. If you get there you have to quarantine for two weeks and then if you come back you have to quarantine for two weeks. So to do a show we’re out a month of our lives and I don’t see how it will be beneficial for either party. Hopefully this stuff will start to decline and we can kinda get back to some normalcy. We’re definitely itching to go back to New Japan.”