Does Edge Have Creative Control In WWE?

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Edge commented on if he’s been given creative control since his in-ring return to WWE:

“I have been given almost full carte blanche. There’s a couple things that I tried to go against, but I realize that the lines were drawn, and that wasn’t going to get changed. So that was fine, but the promos, I’m writing them. The storyline arc, I put it together.”

“You have to sometimes make chicken salad because tore my triceps. So, what do we do here? How do we how do we navigate this? It’s all a work in progress really, but I’ve been given so much freedom, and that has been so much fun.”