Dog Collar Match Announced For Impact Against All Odds, Updated Line-Up

Against All Odds will feature a Dog Collar Match.

Killer Kelly and GCW World Champion Masha Slamovich will continue their feud at Against All Odds in a Dog Collar Match, Impact announced. Slamovich defeated Kelly on the May 11 Impact, but Kelly kept a submission after the bell. Kelly and Slamovich brawled their way through the crowd to ringside at the recent Under Siege event. Kelly attempted to choke Slamovich with a chain, but officials intervened as a “let them fight!” chant erupted.

Slamovich commented on the match on Twitter, writing, “Death would be too soon your savior. You can’t run from my wraith, I’ll end you slowly.”

Kelly added, “Woof, woof.”

The 2023 Impact Against All Odds pay-per-view event is set for Friday, June 9 at Columbus, Ohio’s Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds.

The updated card is shown below, along with the aforementioned tweets:

Impact World Title Match

Alex Shelley vs. Steve Maclin (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Dog Collar Match

Killer Kelly vs. Masha Slamovich

8-4-1 Match

Nick Aldis, Rich Swann, Mike Bailey, Moose, Jonathan Gresham, Heath, PCO, Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray

Starts as eight-man tag team match with Bully, Gresham, Heath and Aldis vs. Moose, Bailey, Swann and PCO; Winning team then competes in a Fatal 4 Way; Winner will be named #1 contender to the Impact World Title at Slammiversary.