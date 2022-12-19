Dolph Ziggler Addresses Plans For After Wrestling, Reveals How Much Longer He Has Left

Dolph Ziggler recently appeared as a guest on The Archive of B-Sox program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the veteran pro wrestling star spoke about how much longer he sees himself wrestling, as well as what his plans are for life after his career in the wrestling business.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how he is really enjoying devoting half of his week to non-wrestling stuff like auditions and stand-up: “It’s really fun for me to devote half of my week to that kind of stuff. You don’t get to wrestle forever. I’ve been very lucky so far. I may be here for 10 nonstop years in a row. who knows? But I like being able to branch out and do some other things. Whether go talk politics somewhere, do an interview, do a one man show do an improv show. Do an audition for something on Broadway.”

On how he hopes to keep competing over the next 15 years while bouncing around doing comedy: “Everything that gets you on stage, get that presence and just gets the rap going and gets you smoother and comfortable. That helps you as a stand up, but it also helps you in the ring, so [it] makes me a better wrestler. So either way, it’s a win-win. But I would love in 15 years from now, I’m showing up at WWE four times a year to wrestle somebody in a big match, and the rest of the year, I’m bouncing around. Me and Mick Foley are doing a comedy show or something.”

Check out the complete Dolph Ziggler interview at Spotify.com. H/T to SEScoops.com for transcribing the above quotes.