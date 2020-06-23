Dolph Ziggler And Drew McIntyre Trade Remarks Ahead Of Extreme Rules

As noted, last night’s WWE RAW saw Dolph Ziggler return to the brand and announce that he and Robert Roode have been traded back in exchange for new WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles. Roode is still stuck in Canada due to the coronavirus, but he will be back on RAW once he’s able to return. It was then announced that Ziggler will challenge WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules on July 19.

Drew took to Twitter after RAW and issued a warning to Ziggler.

“You can take credit for whatever you want brother…especially what Big Daddy Claymore does to you at #ExtremeRules,” McIntyre tweeted.

Ziggler also commented on his return to the red brand and wrote, “Hi RAW, ps: If you’re mad now, just wait until extreme rules.”

