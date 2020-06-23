Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode Traded To WWE RAW Brand

As previously seen on WWE programming, AJ Styles made the jump from Monday Night Raw to Friday Night Smackdown.

It was announced on tonight’s RAW that Ziggler and Roode, who are still a tag team, have been sent to the red brand after new WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles was sent to the blue brand.

Roode has been off WWE TV as of late due to travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic as he’s been in Canada.