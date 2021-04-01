Dolph Ziggler And Robert Roode’s Opponents Announced For Next Friday

As noted, it was announced earlier that the WrestleMania 37 go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX will be a special WrestleMania edition of the show with two big matches – the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and a Fatal 4 Way for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

In an update, WWE has confirmed the teams that will challenge Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler for their SmackDown Tag Team Titles next week. They are-

*The Street Profits

*Rey & Dominik Mysterio

*Otis & Chad Gable

If you missed it before, the 2021 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will feature: Akira Tozawa, Angel Garza, Cedric Alexander, Drew Gulak, Elias, Erik, Gran Metalik, Humberto Carrillo, Jaxson Ryker, Jey Uso, Kalisto, King Baron Corbin, Lince Dorado, Mace, Murphy, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, Shelton Benjamin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Slapjack, T-BAR, & Tucker.

Next week’s SmackDown before WrestleMania 37 will also feature a segment with Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Edge & Daniel Bryan to hype their Triple Threat at WrestleMania.