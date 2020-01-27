Dolph Ziggler Calls Out Royal Rumble Production Mistake

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Dolph Ziggler publicly called out WWE’s production team for missing the camera shot of Edge’s first spear (which was to Ziggler) at the Royal Rumble PPV:

Fans have also been vocal about WWE’s mistake and the company has responded by uploading “unseen footage” from the Rumble match which includes a view of the first spear.

