Dolph Ziggler Calls Out Royal Rumble Production Mistake

Dolph Ziggler publicly called out WWE’s production team for missing the camera shot of Edge’s first spear (which was to Ziggler) at the Royal Rumble PPV:

who cuts away from an official in-ring return, while two opponents are running towards each other? — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) January 27, 2020

people make mistakes, we all do & I have made tons. That being said; a very special moment was inexplicably missed. anyone got cell phone footage? — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) January 27, 2020

Fans have also been vocal about WWE’s mistake and the company has responded by uploading “unseen footage” from the Rumble match which includes a view of the first spear.