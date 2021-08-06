Dolph Ziggler Comments On Fans Reacting To Goldberg

Dolph Ziggler took to Twitter this week to call out “pathetic” fans who complain about part-timers like Goldberg returning, then pop when he actually returns.

Ziggler responded to a WWE tweet that looked back at Goldberg’s 2019 return for the SummerSlam squash over Ziggler.

“The same fans that do nothing but constantly complain online about stuff like this, legit squeal for joy when it happens. Pathetic,” Ziggler wrote in response.

One fan responded and wrote, “Wasn’t this Vince pumping crowd noise through the speakers?”

Ziggler wrote back, “Do you really believe that’s what happened here?”

