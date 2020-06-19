Dolph Ziggler Comments On Those #SpeakingOut

Dolph Ziggler issued a short statement on Twitter early this morning commenting on the ongoing abuse allegations made against the British Wrestling scene, in what is being referred to as the #SpeakingOut movement.

Ziggler writes, “A lot of brave voices #speakingout. I don’t know if I could ever have that much courage. I hate that anyone had to go though this; in any way, shape or form. Please know we have your back.”

Check it out below.

A lot of brave voices #speakingout. I don’t know if I could ever have that much courage. I hate that anyone had to go though this; in any way, shape or form. Please know we have your back — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) June 19, 2020

WWE recently issued a statement saying they were looking into allegations made against one NXT UK superstar. You can read more about that at this link.