Dolph Ziggler Losing The NXT Title Was Apparently A Last-Minute Change of Plan

During an edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com discussed Dolph Ziggler dropping the NXT Title back to Bron Breakker on the April 4th 2022 edition of WWE RAW:

“[On Saturday afternoon] I heard from someone who is close to folks in NXT and they know a lot about what’s going on there. They said, ‘you know, it looks like Ziggler is going to be champion for a while. This was Saturday. So then Monday at about 11:30 or so, I heard actually from several people that we’re gonna have an NXT title change on the show tonight. One person said ‘NXT title change tonight’ and the other person specified that it was gonna be Bron Breakker beating Dolph Ziggler to win the title back on Raw…”

“I watched [Raw] and they do Bron Breakker and Dolph Ziggler and Bron Breakker defeats Dolph Ziggler and he wins the NXT Championship, he’s the new champion. He’s won the belt. So I continue watching the show and everything like that. Then, about 45 minutes later, they have a commercial for NXT. And the commercial for NXT, the whole commercial is about how Dolph Ziggler beat Bron Breakker and we’re gonna get the fallout on NXT, which oddly enough they said, ‘NXT tonight at 9:00.’ It was tomorrow’s commercial that they aired on the wrong day and the commercial that they had, had been created with the idea that Ziggler was still the champion.”