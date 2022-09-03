Dolph Ziggler Messes with WWE Over Recent Social Media Posts

This week, veteran WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler responded humorously to posts from the official WWE social media accounts.

WWE shared an Instagram video of Randy Orton delivering the RKO to Ziggler before pinning him to win their match on the August 31, 2012 SmackDown episode from Green Bay.

Ziggler reacted in the comments section, blasting WWE for the post. He also took a dig at them for losing the Monday Night Wars to WCW, before claiming to have blocked the WWE account and reported the post.

This year, Ziggler has appeared on WWE NXT and RAW, and he continues to work non-televised live events on the weekends. His most recent RAW appearance was on Monday, when he and AJ Styles were defeated by Finn Balor and Damien Priest.

Ziggler has been with WWE since 2004, when he signed his first developmental contract. He has won the NXT Championship once, the World Heavyweight Championship twice, the United States Championship twice, the Intercontinental Championship six times, the SmackDown Tag Team Championship once, the RAW Tag Team Championship twice, and the World Tag Team Championship once. He is the WWE’s 22nd Triple Crown winner.

Here are the related tweets from WWE and Ziggler, along with the full Instagram post from WWE and a screenshot of Ziggler’s comment: