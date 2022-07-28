Dolph Ziggler Mocks Fans That Have Been Rejecting Theory’s Push

Dolph Ziggler talked about his storyline with Theory when appearing on WWE’s The Bump, and praised Theory.

Ziggler said:

“Theory, similar to a young me, is standing out as one of the hardest workers. He has every tool you can imagine.”

“I don’t dislike him. I want him to be our next [John] Cena for 20 years down the road.”

Ziggler also talked about his 2018 feud with Seth Rollins and brought up Theory:

“Everyone was like [before 2018] ‘Can we get some new guys? Can we get some new stars? Can we get the IC title in the main event?’ And we got it, and the crowd crapped on it… When we have like Theory making a name for himself, becoming the Mr. Money in the Bank, they’re like ‘Can we get some new stars? Well not this guy.”

You can watch Ziggler’s appearance on The Bump below: