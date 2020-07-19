Dolph Ziggler Reacts To The Rock Supporting Him As WWE Champion

As PWMania.com previously reported, The Rock responded to a WWE tweet, saying that he wanted to see Dolph Ziggler become the WWE Champion. Drew McIntyre responded to The Rock’s tweet, telling him “it doesn’t matter what you think!” Ziggler reacted today, saying,

“ANOTHER legend signs off on DZ for WWE champ & its the greatest of all time, @TheRock. Appreciate it brother, I truly do. But only 1 man can right this wrong Sunday, ME. See you at #ExtremeRules drew? haha & I thought MY name didn’t make any sense”

haha & I thought MY name didn’t make any sense — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) July 18, 2020