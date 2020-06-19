Dolph Ziggler Reportedly Moving To WWE RAW

Dolph Ziggler will be moving from SmackDown to RAW in a “trade” for AJ Styles, according to WrestleVotes. As PWMania.com previously reported, Styles was recently moved from RAW to SmackDown due to his issues with Paul Heyman.

When WWE announced the move, they noted that Styles came to SmackDown in exchange for “superstars to be named later.” One of those names appears to be Ziggler.