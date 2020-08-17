Dolph Ziggler Responds To WWE Thunderdome Announcement, Names Dream Match Opponent

Dolph Ziggler lost to Goldberg at SummerSlam 2019 but he’s still hoping to get a rematch. Ziggler responded to the WWE tweet on the new Thunderdome viewing experience and said WWE should give him the rematch, joking that Thunderdome is possible due to his “winning streak” on RAW Underground.

Ziggler re-tweeted the Thunderdome announcement and commented: “all of this bc of my unprecedented winning streak on underground!?Thanks WWE, now give me goldblerg”

Ziggler also recently indicated he wants a match with Ronda Rousey. During a Twitter Q&A this month Ziggler was asked who he would pick for his WrestleMania dream match opponent next year.

He responded: “Ronda”