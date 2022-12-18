Dolph Ziggler Reveals Outlandish Outfit WWE Told Him To Never Wear Again

Dolph Ziggler recently appeared as a guest on The Archive of B-Sox program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about wearing some outlandish outfits in WWE, as well as one time he was told not to wear a certain outfit ever again.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On wearing some outlandish outfits in WWE: “Well there’s a couple [ring gears that people would know me by] because one time — I’ve had several different gears that I was told when I got back to the Gorilla Position to never, ever wear those again or in other spaces. In other cases, way worse language told to me than, ‘Never wear it again’ and so, one of my favorite things to do was I like leopard print and I got snow leopard gloves, a snow leopard vest, snow leopard trunks and I got the craziest, biggest, purple-orange spray tan you could ever get and I bleached my hair fresh the night before.”

On one time he was told in gorilla to never a certain outfit again: “I go, ‘This is so outlandish and douchey. It’s gonna be great’ and I loved it and I had a great time and I got to wrestle John Morrison, one of my best friends and we had such a blast beating the hell out of each other and I came to the back and in some words I can’t repeat, I was told that this would never be worn again… ‘Great match. Don’t ever do that again.’ ‘Okay. Thank you.’”

Check out the complete Dolph Ziggler interview at Anchor.fm. H/T to POST Wrestling for transcribing the above quotes.