Dolph Ziggler Reveals Who Impressed Him the Most While He Was in NXT

Dolph Ziggler spent almost two months in NXT early in 2022. During this time, he captured the NXT championship and held it for 27 days before dropping the title to current champion Bronn Breakker.

Before heading to the repackaged NXT, Ziggler was involved in a feud with Otis over the affection of one Mandy Rose. This resulted in a match at Wrestlemania 36 where Otis won both the match and the hand of Mandy.

Ziggler recently did an interview with The Wrestling Classic for their Casual Conversations show, and he talked about his time in NXT and was asked if there was anyone in NXT who stood out to him while he was there. His answer was Mandy Rose.

“What I really loved was I had earlier worked with Mandy [Rose]. And to see — when I knew her, she was not new, but kind of figuring out her character, figuring out some things. To watch her and her group Toxic Attraction stroll into that place with their entrance, talk on the mic so confidently, act like they were running the place — and a couple of the weeks I was there, they sat in the roof, in the VIP Lounge just sipping champagne and talking trash. I go, ‘This is amazing.’ I was blown away just by the leaps and bounds she had done since I had worked with her six months earlier. So it’s things like that where that’s what I paid a lot of attention to.” Ziggler said.

You can check out the complete interview below: