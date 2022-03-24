Dolph Ziggler Says He Had “No Idea” He Was Going To Become NXT Champion

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler talked about his time with the brand in recent weeks:

“I had no idea I was going to be NXT Champion. I didn’t plan on it. All I wanted to do was check out some new talent scout amount, see who’s got what it takes to go to the next level at some point, maybe report back, say, hey, RAW, hey, SmackDown, hey Vince McMahon, I see something and these guys, these gals, they could do something big in the future. Let me get my hands on them and next thing you know, two weeks later, I’m the NXT Champion.”

Ziggler also compared his win to becoming World Heavyweight Champion in 2013:

“The difference between those two, [that moment in 2013], I’ll never forget for the rest of my life. I won’t forget this one either because I didn’t plan on it. All I wanted to do was set an example and show everyone what I can do when I want to, and I caught everyone by surprise.”