Dolph Ziggler Teases Appearance On WWE NXT 2.0

An angle between WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Dolph Ziggler is being teased for tonight’s show.

We’ve noted how Ziggler and Breakker have had a recent back & forth via social media and WWE YouTube segments. Breakker accepted Ziggler’s challenge this week and said he can have next after Santos Escobar.

“@HEELZiggler mentioned coming to NXT and taking my title. You want the next shot after Santos come on down. Your move #Iwillsayittoyourface,” Breakker wrote.

Ziggler was asked about the tweet by Sarah Schreiber in a post-RAW segment last night. Ziggler said he didn’t see the tweet, but he appreciates Breakker’s effort. He also warned Breakker to avoid trying to make a name at Ziggler’s expense, because it goes from being funny to wanting to slap the hell out of him. Ziggler said if Bron makes it personal towards him, then he will take it personal.

Ziggler then teased an appearance on tonight’s NXT.

“Big night for NXT, big night for the champ. I’m off [tonight]. Anybody could show up, right? Maybe NXT on Syfy gets even bigger,” Ziggler said.

Tonight’s NXT will feature Ziggler and Escobar in a Championship Summit to promote their title match at Vengeance Day next Tuesday. WWE has not confirmed Ziggler for the show as of this writing.