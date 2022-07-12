Dolph Ziggler Turns Babyface During This Week’s WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler returned to WWE and now seems to be a babyface as a result of an interesting turn of events during Monday night’s RAW main event.

Seth Rollins and Theory were defeated by Bobby Lashley and Matt Riddle. During the match, Ziggler walked out and stood ringside, leaving the announcers confused as to why he was there.

Theory attempted to pin Riddle with his foot on the ropes late in the battle after Seth Rollins took a spear through the barricade, but Ziggler knocked Theory off, allowing Riddle to regroup and win the match.

Ziggler hit Theory with a superkick following the match. Although the cause of this is still unknown, but Ziggler appears to have turned babyface.

You can check out a clip from RAW below: