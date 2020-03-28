Dolph Ziggler Tweets A Look At His Wrestlemania 36 Gear

Dolph Ziggler tweeted the following sneak peek at his ring gear for WrestleMania 36.

As noted, it was confirmed during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX that Ziggler vs. Otis will take place at WrestleMania 36.

Ziggler told Otis in an earlier backstage segment, seen below, that Mandy Rose will be in his corner at WrestleMania. Rose later told Ziggler in a backstage segment, also seen below, that she was all for the match, but would not allow Ziggler and Otis to fight over her like she’s some kind of prize. Ziggler and Rose then left together with Ziggler’s arm around her.