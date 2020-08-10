Dolph Ziggler Tweets On Possible RAW Underground Match

Dolph Ziggler tweeted about a potential RAW Underground fight against WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle today. Ziggler, who won a fight in last week’s RAW Underground premiere, tweeted a photo from his World Cup quarterfinal win over Angle at WWE Crown Jewel in 2018.

“1 of the best to ever do it! I think we deserve a rematch one of these days, Kurt. #rawunderground,” Ziggler wrote.