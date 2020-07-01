Dolph Ziggler Wants 30+ Minute Match With Drew McIntyre and To Face Edge Again

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Dolph Ziggler commented on working with Drew McIntyre, how long he wants the match to be, possibly facing Edge again, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On wanting a 30+ minute match with Drew McIntyre: “One thing I have going for me is I’ve never been tired in a wrestling match—high school, college, or WWE. And I think a huge moment for me will be if Drew and I get into the 30-, 40-minute mark and I am an unstoppable machine of cardio and collegiate wrestling, then I really think I can make something special happen out there. I was with Drew for about a year, and we very much think alike. If you’re here just to hang around, we’re going to kick you in the ass and we’re going to stomp over you. You need to catch up with us or go toe-to-toe in the ring with us to make something special happen in the ring.”

On wanting to face Edge again: “I can’t speak highly enough about Adam, and that is one of my absolute favorite matches, which also has to do with our history outside of the ring. If there is a chance where him and I get to go toe-to-toe in the ring again, I would love it. Adam might be in the best shape of his life, which again, like Randy, is starting to piss me off. They’re out there doing 45-minute matches, crushing it, and looking like a million bucks. I need to step up my game.”

On his program with Otis running its course: “I feel like [the program between] myself and Otis had kind of run its course. I really liked working with Otis, Mandy and Sonya. If this were the old days and we were going five days a week and doing live events, we would have had even more chemistry and a really special thing. In this day and age, where it’s just a TV show in a closed studio, as young superstars, they came along very quickly. But I don’t know where else we could go with that, so I completely understand the move to Raw.”