Dolph Ziggler Wants to Face Shinsuke Nakamura in MMA-Style Match at WrestleMania

Dolph Ziggler wants to face Shinsuke Nakamura in an MMA-style match. While appearing on “Casual Conversations With the Classic,” Ziggler had the following to say when asked to describe his dream WrestleMania matchup.

“You know what I would like to do? I would like to do an hour with Shinsuke Nakamura and have it tie into his MMA and striking background and my wrestling background so we’d kind of it a MMA style feel to it with a build, and 45 minutes to an hour to make that where you see, where your body does that fight or flight halfway through to where you go this is some legitimate stuff and make it a, maybe like over in Japan where it’s not quite genuine UFC/MMA fight, but it’s pretty damn close. We can get some strikes and some chokes. That would be fun because I love Shinsuke, he does some of the coolest stuff. He’s a great guy, and he’s so good, and he understands this so well that we relate to each other so well, I think,” Ziggler said.

This would be a continuation of what was Nakamura’s first feud after being brought up from NXT.

You can check out the complete interview below:



(H/T to Fightful for transcription)

Follow Mark Cyrus on Twitter @_MarkCyrus