Dolph Ziggler’s Brother Ryan Nemeth Reacts To Joey Ryan Lawsuit

Ryan Nemeth, the brother of WWE star Dolph Ziggler, commented on the news that Joey Ryan is suing three of his #SpeakingOut accusers:

Still funny that even at this stage in the game, he’s stillllllllllllllllllll trying to convince somebody (anybody!!!) that he’s rich hahaaha jesus dude just disappear you loser — Ryan Nemeth (@HotYoungBriley) September 29, 2020

Bro aren’t there like 30 other girls waiting to come forward? You really playing w fire. Man I thought you were stupid but you keep getting even extra more stupider. — Ryan Nemeth (@HotYoungBriley) September 29, 2020