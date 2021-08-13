Dominic DeNucci Passes Away

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Dominic DeNucci has passed away at the age of 89.

Cauliflower Alley Club announced DeNucci’s passing on Twitter, writing, “We’ve received the sad news that wrestling Legend Dominic DeNucci has passed away at the age of 89. Known not only for his wrestling, but for training Mick Foley, Shane Douglas and others. We send our sincerest condolences to his family,friends and many fans the world over. R.I.P”

DeNucci began wrestling back in 1985 in Montreal, and had runs in North America, Japan and Australia. He won the WWWF International Tag Team Titles with WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino in 1971, and later held the WWF Tag Team Titles with Pat Barrett and Victor Rivera. DeNucci left WWE in 1982 and worked until wrestling his final match in 2012, against protege Shane Douglas. He was also inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2012.