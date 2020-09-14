Dominik Dijakovic Leaves Only Cryptic Tweet Online

– NXT wrestler Dominik Dijakovic wrote “1213” in a tweet on Sunday and the tweet is still live as of this writing. Dijakovic, who is planned for a main roster call-up, has made several mysterious tweets this summer but he usually deletes them within minutes or the first hour.

There’s no word on why this tweet was left up, or was it means, but it has fans speculating on social media. Dijakovic has been used for some of the recent RETRIBUTION angles and it’s believed that he will be one of the members of the group once they are revealed.