Dominik Mysterio Admits His Most Difficult Challenge Was With Brock Lesnar

On the September 30, 2019 broadcast of Monday Night RAW, Dominik Mysterio made his first appearance on WWE TV as a contracted wrestler. After Brock Lesnar viciously attacked his father, he was beaten down by Lesnar. Mysterio discussed the moment with Quetzalli Bulnes on WWE Espaol’s “El Brunch” show:

“I didn’t even wrestle him, it was just a small interaction, but the most difficult challenge I’ve had was with Brock Lesnar. That was my sort of debut because he pulled from the crowd and gave me a beating that, sometimes, I still have nightmares from what happened, if I’m being honest. It was something very intense and I was fearful because he is a beast, a monster. He came from out of nowhere and said “alright, let’s go”. I did not know what was going to happen or how it was going to happen. He just looked at me, got out of the ring, he pulled me from the crowd and that’s how it happened.”

He later added, “I don’t think I’ll ever be ready for a match against Brock Lesnar, but I am a Mysterio and I never say no. I may not be ready, but prefer to get in the ring with him compared to getting an ass-whooping from him, I prefer getting in the ring.”

You can watch the show below:



