Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley Ruin Rey Mysterio and His Wife’s Valentine’s Day

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have ruined Valentine’s Day after previously disrupting Mysterio Family Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.

WWE released the video below, which shows Dominik and Ripley arriving at a restaurant for their Valentine’s Day dinner. Ripley told Dominik to forget about prison tonight because they were going to have some good wine. Dominik then instructed the cameraman to ensure that he gets the entire special night, but Ripley only wanted one night without the camera. Dominik got what he wanted.

Dominik and Ripley arrived with reservations for two under the name Mysterio, only to discover his father Rey Mysterio and mother Angie already seated. Dominik slammed his father for ruining his first Valentine’s date with Mami, as well as his childhood.

Dominik then poured the beverages his parents were drinking. Rey offered his son the table, explaining that they didn’t want to ruin his first Valentine’s date with Ripley. As Rey and Angie walked away, Dominik and Ripley taunted them. Dominik requested that their “terrible food” be removed from the table, then ordered the most expensive bottle of champagne and the best plate of chicken tenders they had. Ripley instructed the waiter to hold the ketchup because Dominik dislikes spice and to bring ranch instead.

Dominik and Ripley were seen three hours later enjoying dessert and their second bottle of champagne. Dominik instructed the waiter to charge everything to the Mysterio account, but he was not an authorized user. Dominik tried to pay for the meal with his own debit card, but it was declined. Dominik hurried out as two police officers walked in to eat at a nearby table, concerned that a sting operation would send him back to prison. Ripley paid the bill in cash and took the last bottle of champagne with her, telling the waiter to deduct it from his tip.

We previously mentioned how WWE used this week’s RAW to promote a backstage Valentine’s Day dining segment that never aired. This appears to be the planned segment, as Rey has been confirmed to be in New York City this week.

WrestleMania 39 is set to feature Mysterio vs. Mysterio.

The following is the complete Mysterio Valentine’s video segment: