Dominik Mysterio Backstage At RAW (Photo), RAW Talk Videos, Drew McIntyre Note, Becky Lynch

– On this day in 2022, things for The Judgment Day took a big turn. WWE posted a video today looking back at The Judgment Day turning on WWE Hall of Fame legend and former group leader Edge on Monday Night Raw. Check it out below.

– “The Scottish Warrior” is celebrating a birthday today. Drew McIntyre, 38, was born on June 7, 1985. WWE posted the following to acknowledge the birthday of the longtime Superstar.

– Rhea Ripley shared a photo on her official Twitter feed during WWE Monday Night Raw this week that shows Dominik Mysterio backstage at the XL Center in Hartford, CT. watching on a monitor as fellow Judgment Day member Damian Priest attempted to dethrone WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins in the main event. Check it out below.

– Featured below are some exclusive backstage interviews from this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw, which shows Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark talking about qualifying for the Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match at the WWE Money In The Bank 2023 pay-per-view at the O2 Arena in London, England on July 1.

– Finally, here are some videos from this week’s episode of Raw Talk, the official post-show for WWE Monday Night Raw. The videos feature Bronson Reed delivering a message to Matt Riddle, and Imperium talking about their interaction with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on this week’s three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program.