Dominik Mysterio Believes The Judgment Day Is The Best They’ve Ever Been

WWE star and Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio spoke with Bootleg Kev on a number of topics, including how he believes the group is the best they have ever been.

Mysterio said, “Honestly, it’s been a hell of a ride. Judgment Day was definitely life-changing for me, as far as what I learned with everyone and just hanging around everyone. Yeah, we definitely had some dead weight that we had to get rid of, and now that that’s taken care of, I feel like we’re the best we’ve ever been. With the addition of Raquel [Rodriguez] and Carlito, honestly, I feel like we’re the best state of the Judgment Day we possibly can be.”

